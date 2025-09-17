Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $166.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VLO. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

VLO opened at $162.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

