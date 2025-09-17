Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.54.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

