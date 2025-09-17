Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NOG stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

