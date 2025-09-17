Mizuho Has Lowered Expectations for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

RRC stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. Range Resources has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

