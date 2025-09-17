Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Stephens started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of APA opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.29. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in APA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in APA by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

