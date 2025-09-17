Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Wall Street Zen cut Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Price Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,832 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,996,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 1,778,093 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 763.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,254,000 after buying an additional 1,591,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,953,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,719,000 after buying an additional 1,301,933 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.