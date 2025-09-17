Mizuho Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

COP stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

