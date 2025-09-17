Mizuho Lowers Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $10.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 62,622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,355,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

