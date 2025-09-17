Mizuho Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $176.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

FANG stock opened at $138.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

