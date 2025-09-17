Mizuho Lowers Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Price Target to $199.00

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $227.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

NYSE:GPOR opened at $176.18 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $136.45 and a twelve month high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $447.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.57 million.

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 337.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

