Mizuho Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $19.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $639.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The business had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,568,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,149,065.96. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTLE. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 63.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $172,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 126.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 288,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 160,878 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

