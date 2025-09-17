Mizuho Reaffirms Underperform Rating for CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:CVI opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.32. CVR Energy has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $33.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

