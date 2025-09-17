Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $163,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,511,000 after buying an additional 907,603 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.0% during the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 687,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 404,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

