Modern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,322,000 after buying an additional 1,505,976 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

