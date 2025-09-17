Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $41.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.8125.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 4.0%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,690 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,868,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,100,000 after acquiring an additional 626,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,597,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $24.84 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business’s revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.