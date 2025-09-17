Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) & Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Head-To-Head Survey

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 18.70% 18.99% 14.38% Golden Matrix Group -5.41% -7.50% -3.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 4 1 0 2.20 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus target price of $93.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.82%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 333.23%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Golden Matrix Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $522.19 million 3.54 $72.77 million $5.32 19.01 Golden Matrix Group $151.12 million 0.85 -$1.48 million ($0.08) -11.54

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Golden Matrix Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

