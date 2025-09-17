Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 569.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE MEG opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

