Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Monument Mining Trading Up 3.0%
OTCMKTS MMTMF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Monument Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Monument Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Monument Mining
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.