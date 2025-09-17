Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Short Interest Down 41.0% in August

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Monument Mining Trading Up 3.0%

OTCMKTS MMTMF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Monument Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

