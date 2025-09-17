Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.12. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 33,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF stock. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

