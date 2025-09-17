National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. National Beverage traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 139413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

About National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $330.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 15.45%.

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.