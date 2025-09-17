NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £789.70 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Lena Wilson acquired 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 530 per share, for a total transaction of £789.70.

Lena Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NatWest Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Lena Wilson acquired 236 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 501 per share, for a total transaction of £1,182.36.

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 524.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 879.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 327.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 522.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NatWest Group ( LON:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 30.90 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 595 to GBX 620 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 475 to GBX 650 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.