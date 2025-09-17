NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after buying an additional 455,396 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 178,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,818,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,654,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $242.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

