NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,607.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

