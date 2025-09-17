NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 3,762 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,200,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 182,381 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,601,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 543.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 602,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 508,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 544,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

