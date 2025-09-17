NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $317.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.36 and its 200 day moving average is $276.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

