NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,893,000 after buying an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 1,020,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,465,000 after buying an additional 657,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $452,852,000 after buying an additional 606,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $97.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

