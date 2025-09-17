NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after purchasing an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the sale, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,938 shares of company stock worth $31,001,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

