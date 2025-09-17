NBC Securities Inc. Buys 10,788 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $7,118,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 675,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,681,957.21. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,154 shares of company stock worth $42,299,977. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

