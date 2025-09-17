NBC Securities Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $31,970,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 127.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

