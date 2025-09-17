NBC Securities Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5,877.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 132.32%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

