NBC Securities Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,538,000 after buying an additional 1,003,563 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,715,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $914,463,000 after buying an additional 896,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,352,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,798,000 after buying an additional 289,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QSR opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

