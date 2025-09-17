NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

