NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

