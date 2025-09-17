NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $93.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

