NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $224.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

