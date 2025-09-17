NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after buying an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $817,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.20. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

