NBC Securities Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 142.9% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries stock opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average is $163.38. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

