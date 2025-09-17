NBC Securities Inc. Has $825,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF $IBTK

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBTK. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 6,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,591 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

IBTK stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

