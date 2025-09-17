NBC Securities Inc. Has $868,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WULF. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 3,549,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Capital Management LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WULF. Wall Street Zen downgraded TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Compass Point began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 3.36. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.