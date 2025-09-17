NBC Securities Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. This trade represents a 54.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

