NBC Securities Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on ON and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE ONON opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

