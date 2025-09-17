NBC Securities Inc. Has $973,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $918,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,160,004.40. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

