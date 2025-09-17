NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

