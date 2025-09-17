NBC Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.96.

Shares of LRCX opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $120.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

