NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

