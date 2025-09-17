NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,560 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 38,125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,596,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,779,000 after buying an additional 419,832 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,389,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,124,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 572,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,014,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 168.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,555,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

