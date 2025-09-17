NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.