NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000.

BUFR opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

