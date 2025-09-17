NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 3,450 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. $MLP

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth approximately $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 116,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,500 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,937,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,871,207.98. This trade represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $209,313 over the last three months. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of MLP opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

