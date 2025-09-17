NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 7,641 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock worth $4,700,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.7%

INGR stock opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

